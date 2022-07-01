PM Modi greets doctors on Doctors' Day, lauds their role in saving lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted doctors on Doctors' Day, and said they play a key role in saving lives and making the planet healthier.

Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.

"Doctors Day greetings to all hardworking doctors who play a key role in saving lives and making our planet healthier," Modi tweeted and shared a video montage with his voice-over hailing the role played by doctors.