PM Modi greets H D Kumaraswamy on his birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2020, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 12:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday. 

"Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health," Modi tweeted. 

Kumaraswamy is the son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Narendra Modi
Karnataka
H D Kumaraswamy

