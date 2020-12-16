PM Modi greets H D Kumaraswamy on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy on his 61st birthday.
"Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health," Modi tweeted.
Best wishes to former Karnataka Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long life, filled with the best health.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2020
Kumaraswamy is the son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.
