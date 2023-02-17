PM Modi greets KCR on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, often referred to as KCR, on his 69th birthday.
KCR is the founder of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now rechristened as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as he works to bring together several opposition parties together to challenge the BJP.
Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health."
Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. I pray for his long life and good health. @TelanganaCMO
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2023
