PM Modi greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

His role in strengthening BJP is monumental, PM Modi said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 05 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 09:56 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his 89th birthday.

He tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi ji. A fine scholar and distinguished statesman, his passion towards service, education and preserving Indian culture is exemplary. His role in strengthening BJP is monumental. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Besides former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in whose government he served as a Union minister, and former deputy prime minister L K Advani, Joshi was a prominent face of the party for decades.

