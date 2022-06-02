PM Modi greets people of Telangana on its formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people of Telangana on the state's formation day, and said they are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. 

In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. People of Telangana are synonymous with hardwork and unparalleled dedication to national progress. The culture of the state is world renowned. I pray for the well-being of the people of Telangana."

