PM Modi greets people on Chhath Puja

The festival is observed with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2021, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 10:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the festival of Chhath. 

Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning. 

The festival is observed with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. 

