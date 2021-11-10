PM Modi greets people on Chhath Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the festival of Chhath.

सूर्योपासना के महापर्व छठ की आप सभी को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। छठी मइया हर किसी को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सुख-सौभाग्य प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/JVZ7lTKWDn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021

Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning.

Also read: Bathing in Yamuna's toxic foam may lead to skin ailments: Experts

The festival is observed with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Check out latest videos from DH: