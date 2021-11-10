PM Modi greets people on Chhath Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the festival of Chhath.
सूर्योपासना के महापर्व छठ की आप सभी को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। छठी मइया हर किसी को उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और सुख-सौभाग्य प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/JVZ7lTKWDn
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 10, 2021
Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning.
Also read: Bathing in Yamuna's toxic foam may lead to skin ailments: Experts
The festival is observed with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang
DH Toon | Akhilesh's perfume for sweating common man!
India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction
From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto