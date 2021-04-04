PM Modi greets people on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Easter on Sunday.

"Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world," he tweeted.

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in the belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.