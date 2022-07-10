PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

May the festival inspire everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity: Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 10:32 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha and wished that the festival inspired everyone to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind. 

Celebrated by Muslims, the festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice to obey the God. 

Modi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind."

Check out DH's latest videos

Eid
India News
Narendra Modi

