PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

"Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi," he tweeted in Hindi and English.

सभी देशवासियों को पावन पर्व गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh.

People install Ganesh idols at homes and in community pandals to celebrate the festival.