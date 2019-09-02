PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 02 2019, 12:18pm ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2019, 13:15pm ist
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

"Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi," he tweeted in Hindi and English.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh.

People install Ganesh idols at homes and in community pandals to celebrate the festival.

Narendra Modi
Ganesha Chaturthi
Comments (+)
 