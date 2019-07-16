PM Modi greets people on 'Guru Purnima'

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2019, 15:01pm ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2019, 15:33pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted people on 'Guru Purnima', saying it is a day to bow to the 'gurus' who have played an important role in shaping society.

"On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, we bow in reverence to all our gurus who have played an important role in inspiring, moulding and shaping our society," he tweeted.

Guru Purnima is observed to revere spiritual teachers and leaders, and express gratitude for the role played by them.

It is observed on full moon day (purnima) across India and Nepal. 

Narendra Modi
Guru Purnima
