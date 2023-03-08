PM Modi greets people on Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Wednesday on the occasion of Holi.
"Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!" Modi tweeted. "May your life always be filled with the colours of joy and enthusiasm," he said.
होली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आप सभी के जीवन में हमेशा आनंद और उमंग का रंग बरसे।
Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023
