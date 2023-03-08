PM Modi greets people on Holi

'Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!" Modi tweeted. "May your life always be filled with the colours of joy and enthusiasm,' he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 08 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 12:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Wednesday on the occasion of Holi.

"Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!" Modi tweeted. "May your life always be filled with the colours of joy and enthusiasm," he said.

