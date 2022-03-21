PM Modi greets people on Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the Parsi new year Navroz.
In a tweet, Modi said, "We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone's lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!"
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2022
