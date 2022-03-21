PM Modi greets people on Navroz

PM Modi greets people on Navroz

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 15:32 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the Parsi new year Navroz.   

In a tweet, Modi said, "We mark Navroz with a prayer that the coming year brings with it joy and outstanding health in everyone's lives. May all aspirations be fulfilled and may there be prosperity all around. Navroz Mubarak!"

 

Narendra Modi
navroz

