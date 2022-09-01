PM Modi greets people on Nuakhai Juhar

PM Modi greets people on Nuakhai Juhar

Nuakhai Juhar is celebrated on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 11:46 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar, a harvest festival celebrated in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

"Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy," Modi tweeted.

The festival is celebrated on the next day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Festivals

What's Brewing

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

 