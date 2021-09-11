PM Modi greets people on Nuakhai, lauds role of farmers in nation-building

On Nuakhai, PM lauds role of farmers in nation-building

Nuakhai is an agricultural festival celebrated especially in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2021, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 12:18 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated especially in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. 

He lauded the outstanding efforts of farmers and their role in nation building. 

In a tweet, he said, "Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being." 

Narendra Modi
farmers
India News

