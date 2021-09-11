PM Modi greets people on Nuakhai, lauds role of farmers in nation-building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, an agricultural festival celebrated especially in parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
He lauded the outstanding efforts of farmers and their role in nation building.
In a tweet, he said, "Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being."
Nuakhai Juhar!
Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building.
I pray for everyone's good health and well-being.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2021
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims
Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais