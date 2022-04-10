PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Ram's blessings, Modi tweeted

  Apr 10 2022
  updated: Apr 10 2022
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: AFP Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Ram's birthday. 

"Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Ram's blessings. Jai Shri Ram," he tweeted.

