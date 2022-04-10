PM Modi greets people on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami, celebrated by devotees as Lord Ram's birthday.

"Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Ram's blessings. Jai Shri Ram," he tweeted.

देशवासियों को रामनवमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भगवान श्रीराम की कृपा से हर किसी को जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि प्राप्त हो। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022

