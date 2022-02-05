PM greets people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami

PM Modi greets people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami

Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2022, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 10:59 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

"May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. Also celebrated as Basant Panchami, the day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. 

Narendra Modi
India News

