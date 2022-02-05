PM Modi greets people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

"May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

सभी देशवासियों को बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। मां शारदा की कृपा आप सभी पर बनी रहे और ऋतुराज बसंत हर किसी के जीवन में हर्षोल्लास लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2022

Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. Also celebrated as Basant Panchami, the day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.

Check out latest videos from DH: