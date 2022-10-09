PM Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.

Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.

Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.