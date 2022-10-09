PM Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.
Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.
Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.
देशवासियों को वाल्मीकि जयंती की शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/2HAWjcia8B
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022
