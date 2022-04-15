PM Modi greets people on Vishu, Poila Boishakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the traditional new year, Vishu and Poila Boishakh, being celebrated in Kerala and West Bengal, respectively.

Shubho Nabo Barsho! Best wishes on Poila Boishakh. pic.twitter.com/Nfle3Erb9Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022

Many regions in India celebrated their traditional new year recently, including on Thursday, which is in some cases linked to the harvest season as well.

