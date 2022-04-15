PM Modi greets people on Vishu, Poila Boishakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the traditional new year, Vishu and Poila Boishakh, being celebrated in Kerala and West Bengal, respectively.
Shubho Nabo Barsho!
Best wishes on Poila Boishakh. pic.twitter.com/Nfle3Erb9Z
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022
Greetings on Vishu! pic.twitter.com/ymI3oIFQWn
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2022
Many regions in India celebrated their traditional new year recently, including on Thursday, which is in some cases linked to the harvest season as well.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday
Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight
Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love
Around the world in Iftar delicacies
First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife
In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding
Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'
Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids
Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change