PM Modi greets people on World Radio Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted radio listeners and others associated with the broadcasting medium on World Radio Day.

UNESCO proclaimed in 2011 to observe World Radio Day annually to celebrate the popular medium. The theme for this year is "Radio and Peace".

Modi tweeted, "Greetings to all radio listeners, RJs and all others associated with the broadcasting eco-system on the special occasion of World Radio Day. May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity."

Since it is World Radio Day, I would also like to take the opportunity to remind you all of the 98th #MannKiBaat programme on the 26th. Do share your inputs for the same. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/wOHfn8IckM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

The Prime Minister also asked people to share their inputs for the 98th edition of his monthly "Mann ki Baat" broadcast, scheduled for February 26.