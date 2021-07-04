PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

PM greets Prez Biden on 254th Independence Day of US

The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 04 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 15:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country's 245th Independence Day on Sunday. 

In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance.

Modi said, "Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance." 

Narendra Modi
US
Joe Biden

