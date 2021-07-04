PM Modi greets President Biden on 245th Independence Day of US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted President Joe Biden and the people of the United States on the country's 245th Independence Day on Sunday.
In a tweet, Modi said India and the US, as vibrant democracies, share values of freedom and liberty and their strategic partnership has a truly global significance.
The US celebrates its Independence Day on July 4.
Modi said, "Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance."
Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records
Here's why Lewis Hamilton extended his stay in F1
What is Delhi's colour-coded Covid management system?
A football team unites Rohingya refugees
Some Chinese shun taxing careers for 'low-desire life'
Eat, sleep, breathe, repeat
The snap before the bite
Tigers, bears in US zoo get Covid-19 vaccine
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's longest-serving CM
Forest dwellers dispossessed and deprived