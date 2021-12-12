PM Modi greets Sharad Pawar on his 81st birthday 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on his birthday on Sunday.
Pawar, one of the most seasoned and respected politicians, turned 81.
Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his good health and long life. @PawarSpeaks
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021
Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his good health and long life. @PawarSpeaks."
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Afghans go back to making carpets as economy unravels
Emotions run high as farmers leave Singhu protest site
A fervour for fermentation
Lessons from a paper wasp
To live a life of meaning
A big laugh in a grim world
Happy birthday Rajinikanth: An irreplaceable icon
What a season it’s been for Formula 1
Deadliest tornado days in US history