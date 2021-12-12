PM Modi greets Sharad Pawar on his 81st birthday 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on his birthday on Sunday.

Pawar, one of the most seasoned and respected politicians, turned 81.

Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his good health and long life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2021

