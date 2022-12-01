PM Modi hails BSF on its raising day

PM Modi hails BSF on its raising day

The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 01 2022, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 09:04 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrating the Diwali with the jawans of the Indian Army and BSF, in the Gurez Valley, near the Line of Control, in Jammu and Kashmir, October 19, 2017. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BSF personnel on the force's raising day and lauded their work.

He tweeted, "Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters."

The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders

