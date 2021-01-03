A decisive turning point: Modi on Covid shots approval

PM Modi hails Covid-19 vaccines approval as a 'decisive turning point'

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford's vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2021, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 12:28 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a "decisive turning point" in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a Covid-free nation.

In a series of tweets after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford's vaccine Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted emergency use, Modi said it will make every Indian proud that both the vaccines are made in India.

Also read: Wait for vaccine ends: Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech get DCGI nod for emergency use

"This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," he said, congratulating the nation, scientists and innovators.

He once again extended his gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all 'Corona warriors' for the outstanding work they have done in adverse circumstances, and said the nation will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives.

Coronavirus vaccine news updates on DH

"A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and Covid-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," he tweeted.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with Oxford-AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The approval by the DCGI was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a Covid-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Serum Institute of India
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

What's Brewing

Renaming row: Aurangabad was called by many other names

Renaming row: Aurangabad was called by many other names

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

The good, the bad & the inadequate

The good, the bad & the inadequate

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

Covid-19 has set back SDG 2030 ambitions

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

How I met the spy who went out into the cold

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

 