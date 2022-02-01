PM Modi hails Indian Coast Guard on Raising Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day saying the outstanding team of professionals steadfastly secure the country's coasts and also lead humanitarian efforts.
The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on February 1, 1977, by the Coast Guard Act, 1978.
“Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day. An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts,” Modi tweeted.
Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day.
An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts. @IndiaCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/3OiyQ1ZJfo
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2022
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached
In Pics | Richest political parties in India
What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?
Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award
New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection
Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election
Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?
How India's disinvestment policy has evolved