PM Modi hails Indian Coast Guard on Raising Day

The Indian Coast Guard was formally established on February 1, 1977, by the Coast Guard Act, 1978

  Feb 01 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Indian Coast Guard on its Raising Day saying the outstanding team of professionals steadfastly secure the country's coasts and also lead humanitarian efforts.

“Best wishes to the Indian Coast Guard family on their Raising Day. An organisation of great strategic importance, our Coast Guard is an outstanding team of professionals, who steadfastly secure our coasts and also are at the forefront of humanitarian efforts,” Modi tweeted.

