PM Modi hails outstanding courage of 1857 revolt heroes

PM Modi hails outstanding courage of 1857 revolt heroes

PTI
PTI,
  • May 10 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 12:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all those who were part of the events of 1857, that ignited a spirit of patriotism and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule, for their outstanding courage.

"On this day in 1857 began the historic First War of Independence, which ignited a spirit of patriotism among our fellow citizens and contributed to the weakening of colonial rule," Modi said in a tweet.

"I pay homage to all those who were a part of the events of 1857 for their outstanding courage," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News

What's Brewing

What your eyes reveal about your health

What your eyes reveal about your health

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Rakhigarhi dig throws up complex city, drainage

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Warhol's famed Monroe portrait sells for $195 million

Meta opens first physical store

Meta opens first physical store

 