PM Modi halts cavalcade to give way to ambulance

The Prime Minister was in Chambi in Kangra district to address an election rally

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 09 2022, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 20:12 ist
The ruling BJP tweeted the video of the PM's convoy stopping as the ambulance drove past. Credit: Twitter/ @BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday halted his high-security cavalcade during his election campaign to let an ambulance pass.

The ruling BJP tweeted the video of the PM's convoy stopping as the ambulance drove past. "It is not for nothing that he is called Pradhan Sewak," it tweeted.

"He stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance in Himachal. Always give way to the ambulance to save precious lives!" the BJP said.

The Prime Minister was in Chambi in Kangra district to address an election rally.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls for its 68-member assembly on November 12.

