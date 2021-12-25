PM Modi Highlights: PM announces booster dose for healthcare & frontline workers

Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that children aged between 15 and 18 can receive the Covid-19 vaccine from January 3, 2022. In his address to the nation, Modi also announced booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10. In addition, he also said those above age 60 with comorbidities will also have the option of a 'precaution dose' after their respective doctor's advice.