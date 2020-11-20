PM holds Covid-19 vaccination strategy review meeting

PM Modi holds meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination strategy

The PM reviewed procurement, distribution of vaccine and cold chain infrastructure among other issues

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 20 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 22:08 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

PM Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India's Covid-19 vaccination strategy, regulatory approvals, distribution and procurement of vaccines for the disease that has now infected over 90 lakh in the nation.

Officials including foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba were present at the meeting.

“Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," tweeted the Prime Minister.

He added, “Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”

