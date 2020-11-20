PM Modi holds meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination strategy

PM Modi on Friday held a meeting to review India's Covid-19 vaccination strategy, regulatory approvals, distribution and procurement of vaccines for the disease that has now infected over 90 lakh in the nation.
Officials including foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, NITI Aayog’s VK Paul, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba were present at the meeting.
“Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," tweeted the Prime Minister.
Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. pic.twitter.com/nwZuoMFA0N
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020
He added, “Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”
Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Lie and pizza shop: Why Aus officials reversed lockdown
Santa? Is that you behind that mask?
India's tour of Australia, 1977-78: A historic battle
America’s biggest oil storage hub filling to brim again
Why we must regulate dubbed content on Kannada TV
2020 US Election: What you need to know right now
More people in twenties flew post Covid-19 lockdown