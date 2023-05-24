PM Modi holds talks with Australian counterpart Albanese

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, focusing on boosting overall bilateral ties including in areas of trade and investment, defence and renewable energy.
Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Admiralty House here.
The talks took place a day after Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney that was also attended by Albanese.
Also Read: 'Modi is the boss': Albanese welcomes PM in Australia
Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talks.
Last year, India and Australia finalised the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force in December last. The two sides are now working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).
Earlier, officials said the two prime ministers will also deliberate on the situation in the Indo-Pacific.
"Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision," Albanese said on Monday.
Modi and Albanese also discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.
In June 2020, India and Australia elevated their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and signed a landmark deal for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support.
The Mutual Logistics Support Agreement (MLSA) allows the militaries of the two countries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies, besides facilitating the scaling up of overall defence cooperation.
In August last year, four Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force joined a 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia.
