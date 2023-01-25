PM Modi holds talks with Egyptian President El-Sisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, focusing on ways to enhance bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture and trade.
The 68-year-old influential Arab leader, who arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit, is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.
"Deepening our bond with Egypt -- the natural bridge that connects Asia with Africa. PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial hold talks adding momentum to the multifaceted India-Egypt relations marked by civilisational, cultural & economic linkages and deep-rooted P2P ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
Deepening our bond with Egypt - the natural bridge that connects Asia with Africa.
PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial hold talks adding momentum to the multifaceted 🇮🇳🇪🇬 relations marked by civilisational, cultural & economic linkages and deep-rooted P2P ties. pic.twitter.com/fpe6sl4TFs
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2023
The Egyptian president visited India in October 2015 to participate in the third India-Africa Forum Summit. This was followed by his state visit in September 2016.
This is the first time that the Egyptian president has been invited as the chief guest to India's Republic Day celebrations. A military contingent from the Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade.
India is keen to further expand ties with Egypt, a key player in the politics of both the Arab world as well as Africa. It is also seen as a major gateway to markets in Africa and Europe.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team
Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days
Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report
New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns
As work models evolve, demand for flex spaces peaks
'Doomsday Clock' moves to 90 seconds to midnight
Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars
Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice