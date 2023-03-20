PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Kishida

PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at Hyderabad House in Delhi

Kishida arrived in Delhi at around 8 am on Monday on a nearly 27-hour visit to ramp up bilateral ties

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 20 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 12:01 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @DDNews

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Ways to confront pressing global challenges like rising food and energy prices, ensuring peace and stability in Indo-Pacific and expansion of overall bilateral ties are likely to remain the key focus of wide-ranging talks between the Indian Prime Minister and his Japanese counterpart.

Kishida arrived in Delhi at around 8 am on Monday on a nearly 27-hour visit to ramp up bilateral ties in a range of areas and discuss how convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 can help address various global problems.

On the bilateral front, the two sides are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment and high technologies.

More to follow...

India
Japan
G20
Diplomacy
Fumio Kishida

