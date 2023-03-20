PM Modi holds talks with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at Hyderabad House in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

VIDEO | Prime Minister Modi and Japanese Fumio Kishida at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The Japanese PM is currently on a two-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/7uXaZ0TYci — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2023

Ways to confront pressing global challenges like rising food and energy prices, ensuring peace and stability in Indo-Pacific and expansion of overall bilateral ties are likely to remain the key focus of wide-ranging talks between the Indian Prime Minister and his Japanese counterpart.

Kishida arrived in Delhi at around 8 am on Monday on a nearly 27-hour visit to ramp up bilateral ties in a range of areas and discuss how convergence between India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7 can help address various global problems.

On the bilateral front, the two sides are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in a range of areas, including defence and security, trade and investment and high technologies.

