PM Modi holds virtual summit with Dutch counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said there have been similarities of approach between India and the Netherlands in dealing with global challenges like climate change, terrorism and pandemics.

He was speaking at a virtual summit with his counterpart from the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

Modi also said that both the countries are developing convergences in areas like Indo-Pacific resilient supply chains and global digital governance.

In his opening remarks, Modi said that setting up a fast track mechanism for investment promotion will give new momentum to the strong economic cooperation between the two countries.

India and the Netherlands share cordial and friendly relations underpinned by shared values of democracy, rule of law and freedom, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Both countries have wide ranging cooperation including in areas of water management, agriculture and food processing, healthcare, smart cities and urban mobility, science and technology, renewable energy and space.

There are over 200 Dutch companies present in India with a similar presence of Indian businesses in the Netherlands.