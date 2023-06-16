PM Modi hopes yoga gains more popularity globally

Yoga brings the world together to further good health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and wished that it keeps getting more popular globally. In a historic commemoration, Prime Minister Modi will lead a yoga session for the first time at the UN Headquarters in New York on the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

"I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week," President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi said in a tweet Thursday.

I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.https://t.co/yzK5GLusFb pic.twitter.com/YxE4zdkHp2 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) June 15, 2023

Responding to Korosi on Twitter, Modi said, "Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special."

Looking forward to seeing you at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UNHQ. Your participation makes the programme even more special. Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally. https://t.co/QjPUZemOeo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2023

"Yoga brings the world together towards furthering good health and wellness. May it keep getting more popular globally," he said. In another tweet, Modi shared a set of videos, titled 'Yoga with Modi', depicting the various 'Asanas'.

Yoga holds profound benefits for both body and mind, fostering strength, flexibility, and tranquility. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness as well as peace. Sharing a set of videos depicting the various Asanas. https://t.co/Ptzxb89hrV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2023

"Yoga holds profound benefits for both body and mind, fostering strength, flexibility, and tranquillity. Let us make Yoga a part of our lives and further wellness as well as peace. Sharing a set of videos depicting the various Asanas," he said.

Nine years after Prime Minister Modi had first proposed from the UN General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian leader will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day. The first International Day of Yoga was commemorated in 2015 and has since then been marked with several sessions and events highlighting the benefits and universal appeal of Yoga at the UN, Times Square and iconic locations across the world.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.