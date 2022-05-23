PM Modi in Japan Live: Prime Minister arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit

  • updated: May 23 2022, 09:23 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region. Get live updates on DH.
  • 09:20

    Modi, Biden to discuss wheat export ban, Ukraine

    India’s move to restrict the export of wheat may come up for discussion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden will meet in Tokyo on Tuesday.Biden is also likely to have “constructive and straightforward” talks with Modi on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, as India continues to refrain from joining the US and other western nations in denouncing President Vladimir Putin of the former Soviet Union nation for ordering the launch of the military offensives against the East European country.

  • 08:12

    Modi pens op-ed in Japanese newspaper

  • 07:59

    Closer India-Japan cooperation vital in the post-Covid-19 world, says Modi

  • 07:49

    Modi to hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese

    Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. He had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022.

  • 07:47

    PM Modi meets Indian community in Japan

  • 07:50

    PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilaterals

