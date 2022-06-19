PM inaugurates Delhi's Pragati Maidan corridor project

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi's Pragati Maidan corridor project

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 12:24 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, an integral part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment exercise.

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government.

It is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.

Pragati Maidan
Narendra Modi
India News
New Delhi

