PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore.
He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.
The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.
Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.
