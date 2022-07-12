PM flags off flight to Kolkata from new Deoghar airport

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata

The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 14:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 657-acre Deoghar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 401 crore.

He also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.

The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.

Modi had laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Jharkhand
India News

What's Brewing

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

 