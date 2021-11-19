PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 3,240 crore in UP's Mahoba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated multiple projects aimed at ending water scarcity for farmers in the parched Bundelkhand region.

The prime minister who arrived in Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh this afternoon inaugurated Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project, among others.

Also Read | 'Suit-boot sarkar' repeat could sharpen BJP's Hindutva turn in UP

The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3,240 crore and once fully operational, these will help irrigate around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting several lakh farmers.

These projects will also provide potable water to the people of the region.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: