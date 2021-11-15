PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, formerly known as Habibganj railway station at Bhopal, during his visit to Madhya Pradesh.

The redeveloped railway station has been rechristened after the Gond queen Rani Kamlapati.

The station with modern facilities was redeveloped at a cost of Rs 450 crore under the Public-Private Partnership model. Touted as the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh, it has been designed as a green building.

The railway station has also been developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that the railway station in Bhopal has become a symbol of how modern and bright the future of Indian Railways is.

The importance of the station has increased after linking its name with Rani Kamalapati.

"Not only has this historic railway station been redeveloped, but with the linking of the name of Rani Kamalapati of Ginnorgarh to this station, its importance has also increased. Railway's pride is now linked to the pride of Gondwana," PM Modi said.

