PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated the Tent City in Varanasi and also laid foundation stones for several inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore.
The Tent City, developed on the banks of the Ganga opposite the famed ghats of the holy city, aims to tap the tourism potential of the region.
PM Modi virtually flags off MV Ganga Vilas cruise in Varanasi
Developed by the Varanasi Development Authority in public-private partnership mode, the Tent City will provide accommodation facilities to tourists along with live classical music and yoga sessions among others. Tourists can reach Tent City by boats from different ghats of Varanasi.
It will be operational from October to June and will be dismantled for three months due to the rise in river water level in the rainy season.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav also addressed the event.
