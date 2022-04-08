PM Modi invites ideas for 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to them for the upcoming episode of 'Mann ki Baat'.

The ideas can be shared through MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message. The 88th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will take place on April 24.

Sharing the MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Through #MannKiBaat we celebrate the extraordinary feats of grassroots level change-makers. Do you know of such inspiring life journeys? Share them for this month's programme on the 24th. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 to record a message."

The MyGov said 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you and the Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 88th Episode of Mann Ki Baat'.

"Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast.

"You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister," it said.

