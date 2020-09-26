PM Modi lauds CSIR on its foundation day

PM Modi lauds CSIR on its foundation day for being at the forefront of scientific research

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 13:16 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its foundation day on Saturday, saying it has been at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India.

In a tweet, Modi added the organisation has also been playing a valuable role in fighting Covid-19.

"Greetings to all those associated with CSIR on its Foundation Day. CSIR is at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India. They have also been playing a valuable role in fighting Covid-19. Best wishes to CSIR for its future endeavours," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CSIR
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 