PM Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 17:01 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @AmbAckermann

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the dance show put up by German ambassador Philipp Ackermann to the Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu song.

"The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister was replying to Ackermann's tweet as the diplomat posted the video of the dance.

Also Read | How request for 'Naatu naatu' was once turned down

He had tweeted, "Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated NaatuNaatu's victory at Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun!"

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu.

The chartbuster was composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

