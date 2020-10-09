PM lauds IFS officers for furthering national interests

PM Modi lauds IFS officers for their work towards serving nation, furthering national interests

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 09 2020, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 16:03 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Greeting Indian Foreign Service officers on IFS day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that their work towards serving the nation and furthering national interests globally are commendable.

Their efforts during the Vande Bharat Mission, which was launched to bring Indians home from abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic as international travel came to a halt, and other related help to our citizens and other nations is noteworthy, Modi added.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "On IFS day, greetings to all #IndianForeignService officers. Their work towards #ServingTheNation, furthering national interests globally are commendable. Their efforts during Vande Bharat Mission and other Covid related help to our citizens and other nations is noteworthy."

