PM Modi lauds Kohli for spectacular innings in India's win over Pakistan

Kohli's magical 82-run knock engineered India's four-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 24 2022, 06:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 08:04 ist
Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI, AFP Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup and lauded Virat Kohli for his "spectacular" innings.

"The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead," the prime minister tweeted.

Kohli's magical 82-run knock engineered India's four-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, on Sunday.

