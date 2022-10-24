PM Modi lauds Kohli for spectacular innings in India's win over Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup and lauded Virat Kohli for his "spectacular" innings.

"The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead," the prime minister tweeted.

The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2022

Kohli's magical 82-run knock engineered India's four-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, on Sunday.