PM Modi launches 'Atma Nirbhar UP Rozgar Abhiyan'

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jun 26 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 12:56 ist
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' which seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities.

At the virtual launch, Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. Villages across all districts of the state joined the event through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

The scheme seeks to dovetail central and state government's programmes, while also creating partnerships with industry and other organisations as the COVID-19 pandemic affected workforce in general and migrant workers in particular. 

The campaign is intensely focused towards providing employment and promoting local entrepreneurship. 

Narendra Modi
Uttar Pradesh
COVID-19
Coronavirus

