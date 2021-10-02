PM Modi launches Jal Jeevan Mission app

PM Modi launches Jal Jeevan Mission app, hails it as 'village, women-driven movement'

The Prime Minister said that since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, two crore households have been connected with water connection

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 02 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 12:29 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually launched the Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh and Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application.

"The vision of Jal Jeevan Mission is not just to provide water to the people. It is also a great movement of decentralisation. It is village driven-women driven movement. Its main base is people's movement and people's participation," he said.

Lauding it as a village-driven and women-driven movement, PM Modi said, "On the Jal Jeevan Mission app, every detail regarding this movement will be available in one place."

The Prime Minister said that since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, two crore households have been connected with water connection.

"Today, every household in about 1.25 lakh villages in about 80 districts of the country is getting tap water," he said.

More to follow...

