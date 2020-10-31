PM Modi launches seaplane service in Gujarat

India’s first seaplane parked near a jetty, ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a seaplane service between the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Modi inaugurated the service by boarding the twin-engine plane from pond-3 close to Sardar Sarovar Dam near here.

Before boarding the plane, Modi spent some time at the water aerodrome and took details about the service.

The 19-seater plane carrying Modi would land on the waters of Sabarmati Riverfront in around 40 minutes after covering a distance of around 200 km, officials said.

