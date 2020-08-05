Ram Mandir 'bhoomi pujan': PM leaves for Ayodhya

PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 05 2020, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 10:36 ist
The Prime Minister's Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple.

The Prime Minister's Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

"PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya," the PMO tweeted.

A helicopter would fly him to Ayodhya from Lucknow.  

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

From Hanumangarhi, the prime minister will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

Follow Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan live updates here

He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi poojan', the statement said.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

