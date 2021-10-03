PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow on Oct 5: CMO

CM Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by PM

  • Oct 03 2021, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 00:51 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Lucknow on October 5 and attend the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme here at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme comprises various events including ‘Inauguration of New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape and a conference and exhibition on the subject, at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by the prime minister, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Adityanath also issued necessary directives to the officials to complete all preparations in a time-bound manner. Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon too was present during the inspection of the institute by the chief minister. A senior official said the programme, to be held by the state’s Urban Development Department on October 5, is to be attended by the prime minister as its chief guest.

