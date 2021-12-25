PM Modi Live: PM announces booster dose for healthcare & frontline workers

Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that children aged between 15 and 18 can receive the Covid-19 vaccine from January 3, 2022. In his address to the nation, Modi also announced booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers from January 10. In addition, he also said those above age 60 with comorbidities will also have the option of a 'precaution dose' after their respective doctor's advice.
Healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine from January 10, says PM Modi. In addition, Citizens with comorbidities and above the age of 60 years will also have the option of 'precaution dose' on the advice of their doctor. This will also be available from January 10, he added.
Covid-19 vaccines will be rolled out for those aged between 15 and 18 from January 3, 2022, says PM Modi.
Today, more than 61% of India's adult population has received both doses of vaccine. Similarly, nearly 90% of adult population has been administered a dose of vaccine: PM
India started administering vaccines to its citizens from January 16 this year. It is the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has crossed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore vaccine doses, says PM Modi
Covid-19 experience of fighting the global epidemic so far suggests that following all guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon to compete with corona. And the second weapon is vaccination, says PM Modi.
Many people in India have also been found to be infected with omicrons. I would urge all of you not to panic be careful and alert. Wash masks and hands briefly, remember, says PM Modi.
